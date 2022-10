Egypt's oil minister, Tarek al-Mala, announced that "a framework agreement has been reached for the development of the offshore gas field off the coast of the Gaza Strip," according to a report on Channel 13 News.

Al-Mala noted that now, talks are underway between Egyptian, Israeli and Palestinian officials on behalf of the PA about a "final deal". The report also stated that senior officials in Cairo are also in contact with senior Hamas officials regarding the deal.