More than 300 people have been indicted over protests in Tehran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, including four charged with an offense that can carry the death penalty, Iran's judiciary said Monday, according to the AFP news agency.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since Amini, 22, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.