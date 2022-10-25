The Akko Magistrate's Court on Monday night extended the detention of the wife of a mayor from the north and a former police officer, who currently works as a private investigator hired by the mayor's wife, who are suspected of involvement in blackmailing a businessman and a public activist.

The arrest of the mayor's wife was extended until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, when she is expected to be released to house arrest under supervision and on a financial guarantee. The arrest of the former police officer was extended by one day.