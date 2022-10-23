UAL party chairman MK Mansour Abbas commented this evening (Sunday) on the recordings of Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich criticizing Netanyahu for making contact with the UAL.

"This proves what I have been saying throughout the last year - Likud offered us a full coalition agreement and promised us a strategic political partnership. I will continue to promote the civil partnership for the benefit of Arab society and all of Israeli society."

The Likud said in respons that this is "a false spin designed to help Lapid prepare the government he wants to form again with Mansour Abbas and the Muslim Brotherhood. This lie is also designed to reduce the size of the Likud so that Yesh Atid will be tasked with forming the government. The only way to prevent this is to ensure that the Likud will be the largest party in Israel."