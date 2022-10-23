Prime Minister Yair Lapid today (Sunday) convened a team of ministers for the fight against crime and violence in Arab society.

At the beginning of the discussion, a comprehensive review was presented about the actions being taken within the framework of the national emergency plan "Safe Route" in a variety of arenas. Among other things, dealing with issues of illegal immigration, violent crimes against citizens and financial crimes.

As part of the discussion, it was agreed to institutionalize the "afe Route" as a permanent activity, given its achievements so far.