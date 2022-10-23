The Saudi Al-Hadath channel announced today that according to sources, the attack attributed to Israel on Friday evening in the Damascus area hit warehouses used to store and transfer sensitive materials to Lebanon.

The sources also stated that the warehouses hit by Israel are used by 'Unit 4400', which is responsible for transferring weapons to the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and the sources claimed that the head of Unit 4400, which has been operating for several years, is called Haj Fadi.