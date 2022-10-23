Chairman of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to the Supreme Court's decision to approve the maritime agreement with Lebanon without having it pass a Knesset vote.

"So the Court that did not allow Netanyahu to promote the gas plan without the Knesset's approval because 'the Knesset is not a cheerleading squad' allows Lapid to give up significant territorial waters and economic assets to Hezbollah during the election period [doing just that]. Supreme Court judges are helping us prove the critical importance of promoting changes to the justice system," he was quoted as saying.