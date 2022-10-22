Tonight, police and security forces entered the home of the terrorist who carried out the attack in Jerusalem and detained two of his family members for questioning.

The police and security forces faced violent disturbances and attempts to harm them with various objects that were thrown at them, including stones, iron bars, and firecrackers.

The police forces used crowd control munitions to disperse the rioters. Three Border Police officers were lightly injured and needed medical treatment and several police vehicles were damaged.