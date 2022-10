Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, becoming the first woman to obtain the premiership in Italy, The Associated Press reported.

Meloni heads the right-wing Brothers of Italy Party, which was the top vote-getter in Italy's national election last month.

