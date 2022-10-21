Some of the classified documents recovered by the FBI from former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and private club included highly sensitive intelligence regarding Iran and China, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Friday.

If shared with others, the people said, such information could expose intelligence-gathering methods that the United States wants to keep hidden from the world.

