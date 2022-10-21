Military ammunition was stolen from a military base in southern Israel last Wednesday.

The circumstances of the theft are being investigated by the investigating military police, and upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be forwarded to the military attorney's office for consideration.

The commander of the Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano, appointed Colonel Elad Tzuri, commander of the Harel Brigade, to conduct a systemic examination and draw lessons regarding the conditions that made the incident possible. It was also decided to station additional soldiers at the base in question, and to improve the defense measures in the area of ​​the base in general and near the ammunition depots in particular.