Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz has once again declared that his party will not sit in the same coalition with Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The time has come to tell everyone who attacks and spreads lies: We will not sit with Netanyahu. No one will be allowed to destroy the only option for establishing a broad and stable government."

"We continue to work hard so that we can establish a government that will unite the people, a government that will face the complex security challenges and with God's help we will also succeed."