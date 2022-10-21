The Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Supreme Court Judge Yitzhak Amit, accepted MK Moshe Arbel's petition against the Ninety Minute Ltd. due to an advertisement offering a financial benefit for voting in the upcoming elections.

The subject of the petition is an ad of the Ninety Minute Ltd., which is intended to offer a voucher for voting in the elections for a certain list. MK Moshe Arbel claims in his petition that this is a violation of Section 122 of the Knesset Elections Law.

The 90th minute Ltd claimed on the other hand that it was a "provocative commercial campaign".

As mentioned, the petition was accepted, and the Ninety Minute Ltd. will bear the petitioner's expenses in the amount of NIS 20,000.