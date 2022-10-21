An Arab resident of the Old City of Jerusalem in his 30s was fined by the police after he rode an electric bicycle without a helmet and later it became clear to the police that he did not meet the driving theory requirements by law.

In response to the fine, the suspect began to lash out at the police officers while streaming the incident on social media, and made statements raising suspicion of incitement and support for terrorism.

The suspect was arrested following the act and taken to the police station for questioning. His detention was extended by three days.