Israel's Minister of Energy and Yesh Atid MK Karine Elharrar referred to the agreement with Lebanon in an interview on Reshet Bet.

"[Supreme Court] judges said that there is no obligation to have the agreement ratified by the Knesset and this was also the opinion of the ombudsman. We're not legally bound to do so. There is a confidential security aspect of the deal that will not be discussed in the plenary," she stated.