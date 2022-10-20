The Office of Alternate Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, responds to Minister Ayelet Shaked's statement to Channel 12 News that Bennett gave power to Lapid "on a silver platter".

"Former Prime Minister Bennett has so far been careful not to refer to the campaigns. He is proud of the fact that he was consistent in his national positions, and maintained the Israeli interest at every crossroads, while seeing himself as the prime minister of the entire Israeli people, and not of a particular sector.

"Internal enmity endangers Israel and must be overcome, and we must learn to live together. Their common path is over, but Bennett appreciates Ayelet Shaked and her contribution."