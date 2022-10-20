A poll conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs for Channel 13 Bews shows that if the elections had been held correctly, the right-wing bloc would have won 60 seats.

The Likud receives 32 seats in the survey, Yesh Atid 23, the Religious Zionist Party 13, National Unity 11, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, the Labor Party 5, Meretz 5, Hadash-Ta'al 4 and Ream 4.

Among the parties that do not pass the electoral threshold: Balad does the best with 2.5%, the Jewish Home gets 1.5% and Abir Kara's Economic Freedom Party gets 1.0%.