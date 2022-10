A survey conducted by the Direct Polls Institute for Channel 14 shows that if the elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would receive 62 seats.

The data shows that the Likud receives 34 seats, Yesh Atid 23, National Unity 13, the Religious Zionist party12, Shas 9, United Torah Judaism 7, Israel Beytenu 6, Labor 4, Meretz 4, Hadash-Ta'al 4 and Ra'am 4.