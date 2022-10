National Unity party chairman Defense Minister Benny Gantz, made a statement this evening (Thursday) in the village of Maccabiah.

"I will not sit down with Netanyahu under any scenario and I will not hold negotiations with him. I expect from Lapid and the rest of the heads of the coalition parties to commit that they will behave in the same way and will not conduct direct or indirect negotiations through friends and businessmen with Netanyahu," Gantz said.