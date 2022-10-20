Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening (Thursday) at an election conference in Dimona and promised that the Religious Zionist party would be in the next government.

''We need to establish a national government. I am going to form a national government - Likud, Religious Zionism, Shas and United Torah Judaism. Gantz is a leftist, he wants a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem, I will not form a government with him. I will not give up religious Zionism to get some article in the country. We will form only a right-wing government," Netanyahu said.