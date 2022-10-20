As a result of the current difficult security situation, and the increase in terrorist attacks throughout Judea and Samaria, Yesha Council Chairman and Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman, attended a demonstration launched by residents of Gush Etzion at the Beit Sahour Junction, where Arab rock throwers smashed Jewish car windows this morning.



During the demonstration Ne’eman said: “Rock terror is terror in every sense of the word and is a threat to our lives. The residents of Gush Etzion are here to protest the lawlessness on our lands and roads. There is one address to handle the awful security reality which we are currently in, and that is the Israeli government. It must deal with this matter. We will not be silent in the fact of this terrorism.”