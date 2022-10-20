A motorcycle with two riders collided with a parked car on Hanasi Weizman Street in Tiberias. Both riders were injured, one seriously and one lightly. MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment and refer the injured to Poriya Hospital.

Senior medic in the MDA motorcycle unit Aviad Amar said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young man about 20 years old lying on the sidewalk with a helmet next to the motorcycle that was partially lying on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple systemic injuries and bleeding injuries. We gave him medical treatment that included safely removing the helmet, stopping the bleeding and immobilizing him, and evacuated him to the hospital while he was sedated and on assisted breathing."