The mayor of Bnei Brak sent a letter to the police commissioner and the minister of public security in which he informed them of the termination of cooperation between the municipality and the police.

The mayor explained that the reason for the move is the fact that the police stopped the farmers' procession a few minutes after it began, even though there were summaries and confirmations between the municipality and the police. The farmers' procession happens once every seven years after the end of the shmitah year.