Defense Minister Benny Gantz will take off next Wednesday for a security-political visit to Turkey. During the visit, the Minister of Defense is expected to meet with the Minister of Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar and be received with a guard of honor at the Ministry of Defense in Ankara.

About two months ago, the head of the security-political division at the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General (ret.) Dror Shalom, visited Turkey for the first time in a decade, and renewed the security relations between the two countries.