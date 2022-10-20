Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu slams Interior Minister, Jewish Home chairwoman in interview with Israel National News.

"I am sure that Ayelet Shaked was part of the great fraud of the state. Even if there are those who say that she was dragged after Bennett, this does not take away from her responsibility. We learn that the responsibility of a public figure is For everything he could have prevented and did not prevent. A public figure who is guilty of such a great sin cannot be a public leader, certainly not be entrusted with a role that can affect the lives of all of us,' Rabbi Eliyahu said,'