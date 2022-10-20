The Yesh Atid party responded to the interview given by the chairman of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Ben-Gvir, who is convicted of terrorism, is a friend of Smotrich, the messianic draft-dodger, and together they plan to take us back and blackmail Netanyahu on a daily basis in exchange for the cancellation of his trial. His false moderation that was presented even today is designed to hide who Ben-Gvir really is - the successor of Kahana who wants to instigate a religious war in the Middle East"