During an interview with Channel 12's Yonit Levy, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he would, "Never sit with Netanyahu in any coalition, unless he is acquitted of wrongdoing."

"I have no problem sitting with the Likud, but we won't do so with a man who has three outstanding indictments, us dismantling Israeli society from the inside, and is hostage of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir," said Lapid.