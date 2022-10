Haaretz's Israel Democracy Conference will be held in collaboration with the New Israel Fund next week in Tel Aviv.

Among the participants will be: Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, Minister of Transportation, Merav Michaeli, journalist Thomas Friedman, MK Simcha Rothman, Chairman of Meretz, Zehava Galon, Tzipi Livni; Chairman of Hadash-Ta'al, Ayman Odeh; Chairman of Ra'am, Mansour Abbas, and others.