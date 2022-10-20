Ma'ariv reported that the Fatah terrorist movement announced a day of rage following the assassination of terrorist Udai Tamimi and called for a general strike.

"We are calling for a comprehensive strike and a day of de-escalation in all the Palestinian governorates, in response to the crimes of the Occupation, the siege of Nablus and the continuation of the policy of executions on the ground," said Fatah. The Lions' Den terror group also joined calls for a day of rage: "We are calling on our families in the city of Nablus and throughout the West Bank and Jerusalem to take to the rooftops, streets and everywhere else to salute the hero of Palestine," they said in a statement.