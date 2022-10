Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned an incident in which IDF soldiers were attacked by Jews near Shechem (Nablus) yesterday.

"I condemn the violence against IDF soldiers in Samaria. We will work to bring to justice the criminals who do not represent the settlement movement and harm our ability to provide security to the citizens of Israel and local residents. The IDF has our full backing and support to continue carrying out their work," he was quoted as saying.