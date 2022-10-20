Mikhail Podolyak, senior adviser of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, blasted Israel's decision not to transfer weapons to Ukraine.

Reshet Bet published Podolyak's speech from an interview on Kan News this morning: "Israel has chosen to be on the wrong side of history. We are disappointed by the decision. The refusal of Israeli officials to provide Ukraine with air defense systems at a time when our critical civilian infrastructure is being attacked by Iranian kamikaze drones is very disappointing to the Ukrainian people. The fact that autocracies like Russia and Iran show much more effective military cooperation than two democracies (Israel and Ukraine) that are in a situation of existential danger should cause us all great sorrow."