Former US President Donald Trump said he enjoyed rapper Kanye West’s recent sit-down interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, despite the antisemitic comments made by West during the interview, The Hill reported.

West, who now calls himself Ye, said during the interview that the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were signed because former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, wanted to "make money" from the deal.