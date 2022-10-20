The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit updated on Wednesday night that the commander of a battalion from the Paratroopers Brigade and his soldiers were attacked and injured by Jewish rioters in the Huwara area, south of Shechem (Nablus) during a violent disturbance that took place in the area.

According to the statement, the forces, who arrived to disperse the disturbance during which rocks were thrown at Palestinian Arab vehicles, were attacked with gas spray. The battalion commander and another soldier were wounded. Subsequently, the statement said, the rioters sprayed gas at two other soldiers at the Tapuah junction.