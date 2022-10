During a disturbance in near the Jalameh checkpoint on Wednesday night, a terrorist opened fire at security forces, when under the cover of the riots, three suspects approached, one of them with a suspicious object in his hand.

IDF troops who were at the scene fired into the air, one of the terrorists threw the object that turned out to be an explosive device, and another terrorist fired at the crossing. The terrorists fled the scene. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.