A one and a-half year old toddler drowned in a bucket of water at home in Tel Aviv. His condition is defined as critical.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated the toddler to Dana-Dwek Children's Hospital in Ichilov while performing CPR.

A senior paramedic from the MDA's motorcycle unit, Israel Weingarten, said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw at the entrance to the building a man holding a one and a-half year old unconscious baby in his arms, without a pulse and not breathing. We immediately began advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations, while administering medication and put him in the intensive care ambulance. Resuscitation operations continued while transferring him to the hospital accompanied by two pediatricians. The baby's condition is critical."