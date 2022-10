Reshet Bet reported that the public confrontation between Netanyahu and Otzma Yehudit chairman, Itamar Ben-Gvir is on the verge of coming to an end.

According to the report, last night Ben-Gvir convened his staff and consulted on how to respond to Netanyahu's refusal to take a picture with him at the second hakafot in Kfar Chabad over Simchat Torah. It was decided to return relations to their previous course and end attacks against Netanyahu.