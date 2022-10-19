Iran has sent trainers to Ukraine to help Russians overcome problems with the fleet of drones that they purchased from Tehran, current and former US officials told The New York Times on Tuesday.
The Iranian trainers are operating from a Russian military base in Crimea where many of the drones have been based since being delivered from Iran, the report said. The trainers are from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a branch of the Iranian military designated as a terrorist organization by the United States.