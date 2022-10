A survey published by Channel 12 reports the Religious Zionism party drawing seats off of the Likud, with the right-wing bloc currently at 59 seats.

Likud gets 30 seats, Yesh Atid 25, the Religious Zionism Party-Otzma Yehudit 14, the National Unity party 12, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beitenu 6, Labor 5, Meretz 5, Hadash-Ta'al 4 and UAL 4.