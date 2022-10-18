The Tnuva company reports that the company's internal quality control discovered that there was a technical error in the printing of the date of 3% Mehadrin Kosher milk, with barcode number is 7290004120832.

The product was printed for use until 11/28 instead of 10/28.

The company stated that there is no reason not to continue consuming the purchased product until 10/28/22.

"Tnuva reported the case to the Central District Health Office at the Ministry of Health and is working to collect the product," the company said.