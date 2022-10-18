Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to the decision of the Committee for Senior Appointments in the Public Service to approve the appointment of the next IDF Chief of Staff.

"I welcome the committee's approval of the appointment of Major General Herzi Halevi as the 23rd Chief of Staff of the IDF. In the face of the various challenges facing us, the IDF needs stability, continuous and continuous force building, and extensive experience."

"I have no doubt that Major General Herzi Halevi will continue the processes led by Chief of Staff Kochavi and will continue to promote the readiness of the IDF and the security capabilities of the State of Israel. I will work to bring the appointment to the government this coming Sunday," Gantz said.