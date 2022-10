Yesh Atid attacks the plan of the religious Zionist party to amend the legal system.

"After Ben Gvir, convicted of terrorism, and Smotrich announced that they wanted to lead the police and the army, now they are loudly declaring their plan to abolish the separation of powers. This is a de facto destruction of Israeli democracy. Netanyahu is ready to sell to the extremists all the foundations on which the State of Israel is built just because he wants to escape the verdict".