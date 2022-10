Chairman of the Religious Zionist party, Bezalel Smotrich, clarifies at the press conference that his plan to amend the judicial system will not apply to Netanyahu:

"We will regulate it in law - so as not to give an excuse to the left and the media to reject the whole plan and focus the discussion only on Netanyahu. A second reason is that we have an interest in the trial continuing because Netanyahu will be acquitted and we will expose the great corruption in the legal system."