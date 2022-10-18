Chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, together with MK Simcha Rotman, presents his plan, called "Law and Justice," to reform the judicial system.

"The legal system in the State of Israel is sick," he said at the press conference in Kfar Maccabiah. "The one to blame for the drop in the level of public trust in the legal system is the legal system itself."

MK Rotman said, "I came into politics to fix the justice system. I was asked what the program says about Netanyahu? The plan pertains to every prime minister and also to Lapid; maybe an indictment will be filed against him for things he did in the performance of his duties."