The chairwoman of the State Commission of Inquiry into the Mount Meron disaster, retired judge Deborah Berliner, today delivered interim recommendations formulated by the members of the committee for the purpose of preparing for the upcoming Lag Ba'Omer celebrations at the Rashbi's tomb in Meron.

Prime Minister Lapid directed the establishment of a dedicated team for the issue, and a discussion on this will be held as soon as possible.

"Accordingly, the Israeli government will study the recommendations and act to implement them as soon as possible, so that such a disaster does not repeat itself in the State of Israel," it stated.