Last night, police arrested a resident of Netanya, a man about 20 years old, on suspicion of brutally attacking and robbing a female resident of the city.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect attacked the victim when she had her back turned to him, and after having difficulty robbing her of her bag, he began to punch her, dragged her on the sidewalk, and stepped on her face. The suspect was jailed and his detention was extended until tomorrow