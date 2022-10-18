Colonel (Res.) Gadi Eisenkot responded on his Facebook page to MK Simcha Rothman's statement that any official can be fired by the government, including the Chief of Staff.

"I heard dangerous statements this morning from officials in the Netanyahu bloc that they will fire the Chief of Staff after the elections. These are irresponsible and dangerous statements for democracy that we must not put up with.

"It is worth mentioning that, only a few years ago, Netanyahu appointed me to the position of Chief of Staff during a transitional government. I call on all political parties to show responsibility and leave the IDF out of any political controversy. The stability and strength of the IDF come before any political consideration. An excellent Chief of Staff was elected to the IDF, Major General Herzl Halevi is a talented high calibre officer and a most worthy appointment. I am sure that he will lead the IDF to many achievements," Eisenkot wrote.