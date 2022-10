The chairman of the Jewish Home party, Ayelet Shaked, said this morning in an interview on 103FM: "If I am a member of the Netanyahu government, I will not allow laws to be passed that would cancel his trial."

"I continue in the elections race to the end," clarified Shaked. "The internal polls we conducted showed that when people are asked who they would vote for regardless of the threshold percentage to get into the Knesset, we get 5-6 mandates."