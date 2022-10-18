The White House published the following statement regarding President Herzog's upcoming visit to Washington:

President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Isaac Herzog of Israel to the White House on October 26, a visit that underscores the enduring partnership and friendship between the United States and Israel.

They will consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges of mutual concern, opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration, and ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and security for both Israelis and Palestinians. President Herzog will be in Washington October 25-26 for meetings with a range of interagency officials.