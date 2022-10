Due to upgrading and development works on the tracks in Haifa, there will be changes in train traffic on Friday and Saturday in Haifa and the north.

Trains will not operate on the lines: Karmiel - Haifa Beach station, Nahariya - Haifa Beach station.

The following stations will be closed: Nahariya, Acre, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Haim, Hutzot HaMifratz, Karmiel, Achihud.

Entry and exit from the Mercazit HaMifratz station will be possible through the Haifa-Beit Shean line only.