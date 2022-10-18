Likud candidate for the Knesset and former Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded to the Australian government's decision to withdraw its recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"This is a resounding failure on the part of Lapid. As ambassador to the United Nations, I lobbied extensively with the Australian government for the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Lapid's political amateurism and the speech he gave at the UN General Assembly demolished the difficult and complex political work for international recognition of Jerusalem as the exclusive capital of the State of Israel. The Lapid government is a disaster for Israel's foreign relations."